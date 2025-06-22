Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs.

Raleigh's impressive power surge in 2025 continued Saturday with his 30th home run of the season, a ninth-inning blast. The switch-hitting catcher has been outstanding, slashing .272/.377/.649 with 44 extra-base hits and 64 RBI through just 74 games. While Aaron Judge remains the clear favorite for American League MVP, Raleigh has emerged as a strong runner-up thanks to his elite offensive production and standout defense.