Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Raleigh was one of the only bright spots for the struggling Mariners, belting a 367-foot shot to right field in the ninth inning to close out the scoring on the night. The talented backstop, like many of his teammates, is underperforming at the plate early, but he's now hit safely in four of the last five games.