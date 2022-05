Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Raleigh drew the start at catcher while Luis Torrens shifted to designated hitter, and the former enjoyed some rare offensive success out of the bottom of the order. The 25-year-old backstop continues to find big-league arms hard to master despite consistent production at Triple-A Tacoma, but four of his six hits with the Mariners across 57 plate appearances have left the yard.