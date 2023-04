Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Raleigh squared up on a Corbin Burnes changeup in the second inning and sent it 392 feet to right center for his second round tripper of the season. The blast extended the hard-hitting backstop's on-base streak to five games, and he's now laced six of his 12 hits on the season for extra bases.