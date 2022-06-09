Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Raleigh uncorked his seventh long ball of the season at a particularly timely juncture, as his 386-foot blast to right center in the fourth inning with Abraham Toro aboard knotted the game at 3-3. The young backstop still carries an abysmal .167 average and .232 on-base percentage for the season, but he's now left the yard three times in his last six games while producing a .300/.333/.800 slash line in that sample of 21 plate appearances.