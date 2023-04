Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The catcher took Alek Manoah deep for a solo shot in the second inning before adding an RBI single in the third. Raleigh hasn't quite found his power stroke yet in 2023, producing a .205 ISO through 87 plate appearances after posting a .278 mark last season, but he's maintained a decent fantasy floor by batting .231 with three homers, 11 runs and 14 RBI in 22 games.