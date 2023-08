Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Raleigh's blast capped off a three-run first inning for the Mariners. The catcher snapped his 0-for-14 skid with the long ball, which was his fifth of the month and 21st of the year. He's posted a .221/.301/.448 slash line with 53 RBI, 56 runs scored and 18 doubles over 105 contests, providing solid power from the middle of the lineup.