Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Yankees.
Raleigh's homer came in the second inning and increased Seattle's lead to 3-0. This was his 15th home run of the year and his first hit since July 28. The catcher has spent most of this season hitting below the Mendoza line, but finished July with a .207 batting average. Raleigh is batting .204 on the season after two games in August. Although he may not hit for a high average, he averages one home run per week, so he does present some fantasy baseball value.