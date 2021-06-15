Raleigh owns a .357/.412/.661 slash line with 15 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 23 RBI over 28 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

The talented backstop is in the midst of his most productive season in affiliated ball yet, and his numbers are particularly in stark contrast to the .228/.296/.414 line he produced for Double-A Arkansas back in 2019. Raleigh's performance at th plate could well earn him a big-league promotion at some point in 2021 if it endures, especially considering the trio of Tom Murphy, Luis Torrens and Jose Godoy have largely failed to distinguish themselves at the plate thus far.