Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Raleigh has found the power stroke in 2022, going deep 13 times over the first half of the season. The total ranks him third amongst catchers, behind only Will Smith and Willson Contreras. Raleigh's .469 SLG is the redeeming factor in a slash line which otherwise includes a .206 AVG and .286 OBP.