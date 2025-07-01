Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Raleigh didn't get a whole lot of chances to swing in the latter half of the Mariners' recent 10-game road trip. He clubbed five homers over the first four games of the trip, then went 5-for-21 with eight walks over the remaining six contests. The Royals didn't shy away from pitching to Raleigh, and he made them pay, first with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and then a solo shot in the seventh. Even with the brief power drought recently, Raleigh still leads the majors with 33 homers, three ahead of the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Raleigh has added a career-best .276/.387/.649 slash line while supplying 71 RBI, 60 runs scored, nine stolen bases and 16 doubles over 83 contests. His next homer will tie his career high for a single season.