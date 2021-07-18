Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Raleigh had started behind the plate in each of the Mariners' last three games, going hitless with four strikeouts across 12 at-bats. Though he's still looking for his first big-league hit, Raleigh appears set to work ahead of both Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy. The Mariners will hand Murphy a start at catcher Sunday in what likely amounts to a maintenance day for Raleigh.