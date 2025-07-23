Raleigh is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Brewers.

Raleigh homered for the game's only run in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Brewers, but he will get some well-deserved rest during Wednesday's matinee. It's just the second day off for Raleigh since June 9. Mitch Garver will do the catching and bat sixth for the Mariners in the series finale.