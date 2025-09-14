Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Raleigh's first-inning homer was his 54th of the season, tying Mickey Mantle's major-league record for the most homers in a season by a switch hitter. Raleigh has clubbed four homers and supplied eight RBI over 13 games in September, batting .280 (14-for-50) in that span. For the season, the catcher is at a .244/.359/.577 slash line with 115 RBI, 101 runs scored, 21 doubles and 14 stolen bases over 147 contests.