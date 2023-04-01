Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the Mariners' loss to the Guardians on Friday.

The slugging backstop was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Mariners, knocking in Kolten Wong and Ty France with his third-inning double to knot the game at 3-3. The fact Raleigh already has an extra-base knock on the board in 2023 is par for the course, considering the 26-year-old came into the season having recorded at least a double on 62 of his first 103 major-league hits.