Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI sacrifice fly and a walk in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Raleigh unleashed his 19th homer in the third inning to give the Mariners an early 2-0 lead, and his sac fly later in the six-run frame plated Ty France. The slugging backstop's productive effort snapped him out of a significant funk, one that had seen him go 0-for-16 over his prior six games while striking out at a 27.8 percent clip.