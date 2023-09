Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Raleigh's solo homer to right field was part of a critical four-run fifth inning for Seattle. The slugging backstop is now just one homer short of reaching the 30-mark for the first time at any professional level, and he's been a consistently productive asset throughout September with a .273 average, .812 OPS, five extra-base hits and seven RBI across 73 plate appearances during the month.