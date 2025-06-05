Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three total RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Raleigh got the Mariners on the board in the third inning, tying the game 1-1 with an RBI single, before smacking his league-leading 24th homer off Zach Eflin in the fifth. It's been an incredible year thus far for the 28-year-old Raleigh -- he has at least one hit in 13 of his last 15 contests, going 20-for-58 (.345) with nine home runs in that span. Overall, Raleigh is batting .268 with a 1.015 OPS, 49 RBI and 41 runs scored through his first 265 plate appearances this season.