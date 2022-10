Raleigh hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Friday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Raleigh put an official end to the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with his walkoff blast in the ninth inning. The catcher entered the game as a pinch hitter for Luis Torrens. Raleigh has three homers in his last six games, and he's gone deep 26 times this season. The 25-year-old has added a .208/.283/.485 slash line with 62 RBI, 45 runs scored, a stolen base, 20 doubles and a triple through 117 contests.