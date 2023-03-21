Clarke owns a 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and a 4:2 K:BB across 5.2 innings over six Cactus League appearances.
The Rule 5 Draft selection has interspersed three scoreless one-inning efforts with a trio of rockier outings where he's yielded four earned runs on seven hits and two walks across 2.2 frames. Clarke didn't pitch above the Double-A level during his time with the Cubs organization and turned in mixed results there as well (7-5, 4.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP), and it's possible his uneven spring prevents him from making the Opening Day roster and consequently sends him back that way.