Casali went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Casali's fourth-inning two-bagger brought home J.P. Crawford and Sam Haggerty with the fourth and fifth runs of the day for the Mariners. The veteran backstop has appeared in just five games since making his Seattle debut Aug. 14, a sample during which he's hit just .133 (2-for-15).