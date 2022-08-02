The Mariners acquired Casali (oblique) from the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Michael Stryffeler, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Casali is on the injured list due to a right oblique strain, but he's already made three minor-league rehab appearances and should be ready to come off the IL by the end of the week. In his new destination, Casali will likely serve as the understudy to Cal Raleigh, who has shown enough strides at the plate over the past two months to hang on to the No. 1 job. In San Francisco, Casali had been occupying a larger side of a timeshare behind the dish with Joey Bart, but the trade should pave the way for Bart to see the lion's share of the starts at catcher for the Giants over the final two months of the season.