Casali went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Casali had been out of the lineup in six of the eight games prior to Monday and played a full game in only one of the two contests he had started in that sample. However, he put in a full nine behind the dish Monday with Cal Raleigh (thumb) sidelined and was reasonably productive by displaying a discerning eye at the plate. Casali has a couple of serviceable offensive seasons on his resume from his days with the Reds, but he's limped to a .111 average and .421 OPS over the 33 plate appearances he's logged across 10 games with the Mariners thus far.