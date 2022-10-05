Casali went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during a win over the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Casali made some noise out of the bottom of the order, slugging his fifth homer of the season off Eduardo Rodriguez in the third inning and mustering his first multi-hit effort since June 24. It remains to be seen if Casali will be included on the Mariners' wild-card roster as a reserve backstop behind Cal Raleigh, and it's conceivable manager Scott Servais could find room for both him and Luis Torrens given either could also fill in at DH.