The Mariners plan to call Thomas up from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday's game in Detroit, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

A 28-year-old minor-league journeyman who was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2011 first-year player draft, Thomas will receive his first big-league call-up after getting off to a hot start to the season at Triple-A. Through 98 plate appearances, Thomas slashed .338/.459/.625 with six home runs and four stolen bases while striking out in 26.5 percent of his plate appearances. The Mariners presumably plan on having Thomas serve as a fourth outfielder for the time being behind projected regulars Mitch Haniger, Taylor Trammell and Jake Fraley.