Canzone went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a two-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Canzone was an Achilles heel for the Athletics out of his No. 8 spot in the order, busting out with a career-high single-game RBI tally. The 26-year-old snapped an 0-for-11 funk that dated back to Sept. 9 with his multi-hit effort, his first since Sept. 3. Canzone has seen intermittent playing time over the last two weeks, but he's frequently appeared off the bench when not starting during that span.