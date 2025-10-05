Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Taking seat against Skubal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is out of the lineup Sunday for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tigers.
After starting and going 0-for-4 in Saturday's 3-2 loss in 11 innings, the left-handed-hitting Canzone will exit the lineup as the Tigers send ace southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump. Mitch Garver will replace Canzone in the starting nine, serving as Seattle's designated hitter and batting seventh.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Starting Friday after all•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle Friday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Recaptures regular role vs. RHPs•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Three homers in monster performance•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Drives in three runs•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Losing work to Robles•