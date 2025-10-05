Canzone is out of the lineup Sunday for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tigers.

After starting and going 0-for-4 in Saturday's 3-2 loss in 11 innings, the left-handed-hitting Canzone will exit the lineup as the Tigers send ace southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump. Mitch Garver will replace Canzone in the starting nine, serving as Seattle's designated hitter and batting seventh.