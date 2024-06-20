Canzone is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
With lefty Logan Allen on the hill for Cleveland, Canzone and fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Luke Raley and Josh Rojas will retreat to the bench. Mitch Haniger will cover right field in Canzone's stead.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Resting versus lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle versus lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Slugs sixth homer Monday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle against lefty•