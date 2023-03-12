The Mariners optioned McGee to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
McGee was one of seven players Seattle sent out of big-league camp Sunday in the team's latest round of roster cuts. The 25-year-old right-hander is entering his first season in the Mariners organization after being acquired from the Red Sox in November. McGee, who received a cup of coffee in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2022, otherwise spent the entire 2022 campaign at Triple-A Durham, where he logged a 5.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 82:20 K:BB across 107.2 innings.