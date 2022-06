Arroyo has hit .400/.462/.511 with a homer and a steal across his last 11 games for Single-A Modesto.

His season line is now at a cool .317/.386/.523 with 10 long balls and nine swipes. The 18-year-old Arroyo seems to be improving by the day, and while his strikeout rate has crept up a bit in recent weeks, he's still been hitting steadily while providing excellent defense at shortstop.