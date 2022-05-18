Arroyo is hitting .288/.375/.528 with six homers and seven steals across 31 games for Single-A Modesto.

The 18-year-old has an active 12-game hitting streak going and is showing uncommon plate discipline for his age with a 10.4 percent walk rate and 19.4 percent strikeout rate. A second-round pick by the Mariners last year, Arroyo is a switch-hitter whose pop and defensive ability should ultimately write his ticket to the big leagues. You can still snag him in a lot of dynasty formats, but that may not be the case for long.