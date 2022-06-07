Swanson (elbow) is slated to make one more rehab appearance with High-A Everett before rejoining the Mariners, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Swanson was impressive while firing a scoreless second inning on Saturday against High-A Eugene, and the Mariners will apparently afford him a second tune-up opportunity. Assuming all goes off without a hitch in that upcoming appearance, Swanson is slated for activation before the start of an upcoming homestand Friday against the Red Sox.