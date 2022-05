Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Suarez put the final runs of the night on the board for the Mariners with a 374-foot shot to left that plated Julio Rodriguez in the fifth inning. The veteran has hit safely in eight straight games and 10 of the last 11 overall, and he's now gone deep in back-to-back contests.