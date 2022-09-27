Suarez (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Tuesday versus the Rangers.

The 31-year-old will end up missing only the 10-day minimum due to a small fracture in the tip of his right index finger. The injury remains bothersome when throwing the ball, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, so Suarez could be limited to serving as the designated hitter for a bit.