Suarez (finger) was able to start taking light swings Wednesday with a softer ball and regular baseballs, the Associated Press reports. "Geno feels much better," manager Scott Servais said.

In addition to Wednesday's encouraging developments, Suarez also is slated to take batting practice during the upcoming weekend series against the Royals. If all continues without setbacks, it seems possible Suarez will have the chance to get some at-bats in before the conclusion of the regular season ahead of the Mariners' likely postseason run.