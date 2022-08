Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Suarez uncorked his 24th homer of the season in the second inning off Zach Plesac to open the scoring on the night. The veteran has now left the yard five times in his last nine games alone, a span during which he owns a .300/.417/.900 slash line despite also sporting a massive 38.9 percent strikeout rate.