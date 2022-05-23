Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Suarez also struck out in each of his other three plate appearances, so his feast-or-famine profile is as prevalent as ever. The veteran slugger sports an impressive .297/.350/.541 slash line over his last 10 games and his current .225 average is at its highest point since April 30, but he's also struck out 14 times over that same productive span.