Suarez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Suarez didn't have a hand in any of the Mariners' runs for a change, but the slugger still contributed to Seattle's 14-hit breakout with his pair of extra-base hits. Suarez has served up a trio of multi-hit efforts in the last seven contests, a stretch where he's gone without a home run but still has a .375 average, 1.073 OPS, four total doubles, seven walks, four runs and an encouragingly low 15.6 percent strikeout rate.