Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Suarez offered one of the few noteworthy moments for the Mariners offense Monday, lacing a 382-foot solo shot to left field in the seventh. The slugger's homer marked his first time leaving the yard since May 6, and he's now hit safely in three of his last four games.