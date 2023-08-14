Suarez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in an extra-inning loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Suarez had gone the previous four games without an RBI, a modest stretch by most players' standards but a virtual eternity for one with as much of a penchant for timely hitting as the veteran slugger. Suarez's multi-hit effort was his fifth in the last 13 contests, and he's hit .333 with men in scoring position over 21 plate appearances during that span.