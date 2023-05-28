Suarez went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring single, an RBI sacrifice fly and a run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

While Suarez's season average sits at a lackluster .219, the veteran slugger's knack for clutch hitting has resulted in him now compiling 31 RBI across 52 games. Suarez is hitting a blistering .375 over 67 plate appearances with men in scoring position, and he already boasts 11 multi-RBI games in 2023. The veteran's productive day Saturday snapped a brief 0-for-16 skid that had encompassed his previous four contests.