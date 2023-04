Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

The veteran slugger drove home Kolten Wong and J.P. Crawford with a two-out single in the seventh inning that snapped a 3-3 tie and wound up being the difference in the game. The timely knock pushed Suarez's RBI total to a team-leading 15, and he's now hitting .360 across 32 plate appearances with runners in scoring position this season.