Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Orioles.

Suarez was recently in the midst of a 3-for-22 slump but has caught fire over the past two games, going 5-for-8 with two doubles, two walks, five RBI and three runs. The 31-year-old has just seven homers on the year and only one long ball in 65 plate appearances since the start of June, putting him well behind the pace of 31 home runs he hit in each of the past two seasons.