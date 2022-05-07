Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays.

Suarez got the Mariners on the board early with his two-run shot off of Matt Wisler in the first inning before tacking on a solo home run in the ninth. He's now up to six homers on the year with three over his last three appearances after snapping a 13-game drought. He's slashing .219/.318/.490 with 17 RBI through 110 plate appearances.