Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Delivers first homer with Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
The 30-year-old started the scoring during the second inning with a 364-foot homer to left field, but Seattle's offense wouldn't scratch across another run until the final frame. Suarez went 0-for-4 in his first two games with the Mariners but has showed some life in his past two contests, going 3-for-8 with a home run and a double.