Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Suarez had some timely hitting Friday, knocking a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning and adding insurance with an RBI double in the eighth. The third baseman extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 10-for-30 (.333) with eight RBI. For the season, he's at a .238/.330/.394 slash line with 18 home runs, 83 RBI, 51 runs scored, two stolen bases and 20 doubles over 128 contests.