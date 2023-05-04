Suarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Oakland.

Suarez came up clutch for Seattle, mashing a homer to right-center to give the Mariners a 5-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning. Wednesday's three-run shot ended a 1-for-19 stretch, and that slump dropped his slash line to .234/.312/.324. The 31-year-old hit 31 homers in each of the past two seasons, but he's well behind that pace in 2023 with just three long balls through 30 games.