Suarez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Suarez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and remained strong throughout the contest. Prior to Friday, he'd gone just 3-for-27 across his last seven games. The third baseman has a .232/.327/.441 slash line with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple through 303 plate appearances.