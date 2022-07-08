Suarez went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk in Thursday's 8-3 victory versus the Blue Jays.

Suarez swatted one of three Seattle homers in the contest, smashing a solo shot to left field to cap the scoring in the fifth inning. Before that, he knocked in a pair of runs with a third-inning single. Suarez has been a solid source of power and run production this season, trailing only rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez for the team lead in homers (14) and RBI (41). His .240 batting average is also a nice improvement after he hovered around the Mendoza Line each of the past two seasons.