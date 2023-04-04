Suarez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run-scoring double in a loss to the Angels on Monday.
The hot-hitting third baseman delivered his second straight multi-hit effort and his second and third RBI of the young season with his timely knocks. Suarez's encouraging 6-for-20 start at plate now includes a trio of extra-base hits, all two-baggers.
